Our carrot cake muffins are a nutty, delicious twist on the traditional English recipe.

Everyone loves a classic carrot cake recipe but if you’re looking for something different, try these tasty carrot cake muffins. These are especially great if you’re looking to rustle up a couple of batches of these carrot cake muffins in a hurry, as our recipe will give you 12 muffins in just 40 minutes. This makes them the perfect choice for breakfast on the go or taking to a picnic, as each one is individually wrapped and iced. For the topping, we’ve gone for the go-to cream cheese frosting and honey but you can leave this out if you want to make these muffins healthier.

Ingredients 225g butter, softened

225g soft light brown sugar

3 eggs, separated

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

2tsp lemon juice

180g self raising flour

1tsp baking powder

75g ground almonds

125g walnuts, roughly chopped

175g carrots, peeled and grated

For the topping:

225g cream cheese

2tsp runny honey

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4). Line a muffin tin with paper cases.

Cream together the softened butter with the sugar until pale and well mixed. Add the egg yolks one at a time, beating well between each addition. Add the orange zest, and sift in the flour and baking powder. Fold in with the lemon juice, ground almonds, walnuts and carrots.

In a separate bowl whisk the egg whites until they reach a medium peak, and fold gently but thoroughly into the cake mixture. Spoon the mixture into the muffin cases, leaving a slight hollow in the centre of each one. Bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, until risen and golden. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool.

For the topping, beat together the cream cheese and honey until smooth, and spread over the tops of the muffins. Ensure that they are cool before doing this or the icing will melt.

Top tips for making carrot cake muffins:

If you're prone to over-mixing the mixture, stir the wet ingredients together first in one bowl and then mix the dry ingredients in a separate bowl. To bring them together, make a small hole in the dry mixture and slowly pour in the wet.

