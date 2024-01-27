This cauliflower rice paella is healthy, and delicious and only takes 25 minutes to cook.

We’ve used cooked prawns which are usually cheaper than raw ones and help save cooking time too. Though shell-on, raw prawns will give more flavour, feel free to swap if you feel confident cooking with them. Serve the cauliflower rice with a leafy green salad if you want to make it more substantial.

Ingredients

500g cauliflower florets

1tbsp olive oil

2 small red onions, peeled and cut into wedges

1 red and 1 green pepper, cut into strips

100g green beans, trimmed

2tsp smoked paprika

1⁄2 chicken stock cube, crumbled

3tbsp pale dry sherry

1tbsp tomato puree

150g cooked prawns

100g frozen peas

Juice 1 lemon

Small bunch parsley, chopped

Method

Pulse the cauliflower in batches in a food processor until it resembles grains of rice. Don’t overdo it. Heat 1⁄2tbsp oil in a large frying pan. Add the ‘rice’ and cook for 10 minutes over a high heat, mixing regularly until starting to toast. Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a second frying pan and cook the onions over a high heat for 5 minutes. Add the peppers, beans, paprika and stock cube to the pan and season. Fry for 5 minutes. Mix in the sherry and allow to evaporate before mixing in the puree, prawns and peas. Heat for 5 minutes. Pile the prawns and vegetables on top of the rice and squeeze over the lemon juice. Scatter over the parsley before serving.

Top tips for making our cauliflower rice paella

If you don’t have sherry you could use a dry white wine or swap for sherry vinegar. You might not need the full 3 tbsp and can reduce the amount of lemon juice you season with at the end too.

Can cauliflower rice be substituted for rice? In recipes that give rice as a serving suggestion, you can easily use cauliflower rice instead. For the tastiest results, we recommend pan frying so the cauliflower gets a subtle toasted flavour but you can also heat it in the microwave for a minute or two. However, if rice is cooked as part of a recipe such as for paella or risotto, you can’t make a straight swap for cauliflower rice as the cooking requirements will be different.

What is a substitute for bomba rice in paella? For an authentic paella, you need to use bomba rice which is a short grain rice from Spain. However, if you can’t find it, you can use risotto arborio rice or another short-grain.

Is cauliflower rice as good as rice? Nutritionally, cauliflower rice contains more antioxidants and fewer calories and carbohydrates compared to regular white rice. It is good at soaking up sauces and flavour and has a pleasant hearty texture. However, it does taste different from white rice and isn’t soft or fluffy. If you don’t want to cut rice out completely, consider using half regular rice and half cauliflower rice instead.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food writer “If you don’t like prawns, simply increase the other veggies or add some broccoli florets to the mix. Add the florets before the onion and other veg so it has time to char a little.”

In step one of this recipe you need to pulse 500g of cauliflower florets to make your ‘rice’. If you don’t have one, give our Ninja 3-in-1 food processor review a read to find out all the reasons you should invest in another piece of kitchen kit.

