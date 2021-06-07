This easy chicken in black bean sauce stir is both delicious and nutritious.
Our recipe for chicken in black bean sauce is ready in just 20 minutes, contains a third of your recommended iron intake and a portion of veg – it’s the ideal healthy alternative to a classic Chinese takeaway. Serve this chicken in black bean sauce with either rice or noodles, wholegrain if you want to make this dish even healthier, and you’ll have a perfect dinner. For the complete fakeaway experience, whip up some homemade fortune cookies to open before your stir-fry, complete with personalised messages.
Ingredients
- 400g bellaverde broccoli
- 30ml/2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 60ml/4 tbsp unsalted cashew nuts
- 4 chicken breast fillets, sliced
- 2.5cm/1in piece root ginger, peeled and grated
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 4 spring onions, trimmed and sliced
- 4tbsp/60ml Chinese cooking wine (or dry sherry)
- 6 tbsp/90ml black bean sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
To make this chicken breast recipe, wash and prepare the broccoli by trimming a little off the end of each spear. Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok, add the cashews and stir fry for 1 min or until they are golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Add the chicken to the wok and stir fry for 5 mins, or until pale golden. Add the broccoli and 3 tbsp water stir fry for a further 1 min, then cover and cook for a further 2 mins.
Remove the lid, stir in the ginger, garlic and onions then stir fry for a further 1 min. Add the wine or sherry and black bean sauce, followed by the cashews. Serve straight away with rice or noodles.
Tips for making easy chicken in black bean sauce:
If your black bean sauce is too watery, add about 1 tablespoon of cornstarch for every cup of liquid in the recipe. But don’t go too overboard, otherwise your sauce will be too thick.
You might also like…