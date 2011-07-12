This chocolate and orange marble cake is perfect for lovers of Jaffa cakes – and so much more than your traditional chocolate cake. Chocolate and orange blend together perfectly in this easy to make marble cake, perfect as a teatime treat or something to serve to friends and family (if you can bring yourself to share it) Our favourite part of this delicious orange and chocolate cake is the icing – drizzling melted chocolate and orange peel over the top, how could anyone resist this marble cake? Looks good and tastes amazing – the perfect combination!
Ingredients
- 175g (6oz) caster sugar
- 175g (6oz) unsalted butter, softened
- 175g (6oz) self-raising flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 1tbsp fresh orange juice
- 2tsp finely grated orange rind
- 1tbsp cocoa powder blended with 2tbsp hot water
- For the icing:
- 100g (4oz) plain chocolate
- 15g (½ oz) butter
- 1tbsp golden syrup
- Strips of orange rind, for decoration
Method
Put the sugar, butter, flour, baking powder and eggs in a bowl. Beat with an electric whisk for 3 to 4 mins until pale and creamy.
Transfer half the mixture into a second bowl. Into this mixture, fold the orange juice and rind. Fold the cocoa into the first bowl.
Spoon the two mixtures randomly into a greased, lined 18 x 25cm (7 x 10in) cake tin. Draw a knife through the mixture to create the marble effect.
Bake at 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4) for 35 to 40 mins until firm. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5 mins, then turn out and cool completely on a wire rack.
For the icing, place the chocolate, butter and syrup in a bowl over a pan of simmering water and leave until melted. Remove from the heat, stir until smooth and leave to thicken.
Spread over the cake. Cut into 8 slices and decorate with orange rind.
Top tip for making Chocolate and orange marble cake
Invest in a set of measuring spoons: it's vital that quantities are exact when making this cake.
You might also like...
Chocolate orange cake
Paul Hollywood's marble cake
Chocolate orange brownies