This chocolate and orange marble cake is perfect for lovers of Jaffa cakes – and so much more than your traditional chocolate cake. Chocolate and orange blend together perfectly in this easy to make marble cake, perfect as a teatime treat or something to serve to friends and family (if you can bring yourself to share it) Our favourite part of this delicious orange and chocolate cake is the icing – drizzling melted chocolate and orange peel over the top, how could anyone resist this marble cake? Looks good and tastes amazing – the perfect combination!

Ingredients 175g (6oz) caster sugar

175g (6oz) unsalted butter, softened

175g (6oz) self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

3 large eggs, beaten

1tbsp fresh orange juice

2tsp finely grated orange rind

1tbsp cocoa powder blended with 2tbsp hot water

For the icing:

100g (4oz) plain chocolate

15g (½ oz) butter

1tbsp golden syrup

Strips of orange rind, for decoration

Method Put the sugar, butter, flour, baking powder and eggs in a bowl. Beat with an electric whisk for 3 to 4 mins until pale and creamy.

Transfer half the mixture into a second bowl. Into this mixture, fold the orange juice and rind. Fold the cocoa into the first bowl.

Spoon the two mixtures randomly into a greased, lined 18 x 25cm (7 x 10in) cake tin. Draw a knife through the mixture to create the marble effect.

Bake at 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4) for 35 to 40 mins until firm. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5 mins, then turn out and cool completely on a wire rack.

For the icing, place the chocolate, butter and syrup in a bowl over a pan of simmering water and leave until melted. Remove from the heat, stir until smooth and leave to thicken.

Spread over the cake. Cut into 8 slices and decorate with orange rind.

Top tip for making Chocolate and orange marble cake Invest in a set of measuring spoons: it's vital that quantities are exact when making this cake.

