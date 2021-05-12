We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A luxurious pairing of rich chocolate sponge and a light cream cheese and dark chocolate cheesecake layer. These chocolate cheesecake cupcakes are very moreish.

Choose from white icing or chocolate icing to top these chocolate cheesecake cupcakes. You could even swirl them together to make a marble effect. Make these cupcakes ahead of time as the chocolate in both the sponge and cheesecake layer will need to be frozen for four hours beforehand. This recipe makes 24 regular-sized cupcakes but you could opt for 48 petit four-sized cupcakes if preferred. These cupcakes are perfect for birthday parties.

Ingredients For the chocolate layer:

125g plain flour

150g caster sugar

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

40g cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

120ml water

25g vegetable oil

1.5tsp white vinegar

25g white chocolate, chopped into small pieces, frozen for at least 4 hrs

For the cheesecake layer:

200g light cream cheese

50g caster sugar

1 large egg

½tsp natural vanilla extract

25g extra dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces then frozen for at least 4 hours

For the two-tone icing (optional)

White icing (such as Dr. Oetker White Designer Icing)

Chocolate icing (such as Dr. Oetker Chocolate Designer Icing)

You'll also need:

24 cupcake cases or 48 petit four-sized cases

Method Preheat the oven to 170˚C/325˚F/gas 3 and line a cupcake baking tin with your chosen cases.

For the chocolate layer: Using an electric hand mixer or a wooden spoon, combine all the chocolate layer ingredients except the frozen chocolate, in a large bowl and mix until smooth.

Stir in the frozen white chocolate pieces, and place ½tsp of the mixture into each paper case.

For the cheesecake layer: Clean the electric mixer blades or bowl, then combine all the cheesecake layer, except the chocolate pieces, and mix until smooth.

Stir in the frozen dark chocolate pieces and place ½tsp of the mixture into the paper cases on top of the chocolate mixture.

Bake for 10 mins in the centre of a preheated oven or until an inserted skewer comes out clean and the cupcakes are firm to touch on top. You may have to bake these mini cupcakes in batches. Transfer to a wire rack to cool the cupcakes completely before icing.

For the optional two-tone icing : Insert a fine rosette nozzle into a piping bag.

Carefully squeeze the white designer icing into one side of the bag.

Next squeeze the chocolate designer icing into the other side of bag to produce a two-tone effect in the icing when piped.

Ensure cakes are cooled completely before piping the icing on.

Top tips for making chocolate cheesecake cupcakes

These chocolate cheesecake cupcakes will last 3-4 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

This recipe uses readymade white icing and readymade chocolate icing but if you'd like to make the icing from scratch use our classic buttercream recipe and our chocolate buttercream recipe and follow step seven above. You can also watch our handy food hack video on how to make two-tone icing if you want to create a marble icing effect.

