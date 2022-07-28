Chocolate coffee fondant puddings recipe

After dessert in a hurry? These rich chocolate coffee fondant puddings, with a melt-in-the-middle chocolate centre, are ready in less than 30 mins

Serves4–6
SkillEasy
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time8 mins
Total Time23 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

These chocolate coffee fondant puddings are a real cheat's dessert - easy and speedy, but they look and taste great.

The secret to this melting middle pudding is not adding a liquid core to the middle of the pudding, but cooking it for only just long enough for the outside to become a sponge. The middle remains soft and oozy. You can make chocolate fondants with a more classic sponge recipe - fewer eggs and extra flour. However, this recipe, with half a dozen eggs in, is much richer and the molten middle is more unctuous and luxurious. This is a really great dinner party standby recipe, for when you need a quick pudding that won't drag you away from other hosting duties.

Ingredients

  • 125g 70% cocoa solids dark chocolate, broken into small pieces
  • 125g unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3 medium eggs
  • 3 medium egg yolks
  • 2 tbsp coffee dissolved in 3 tbsp hot water
  • 60g caster sugar
  • 145g plain flour

Method

  1. First grease and then line 4 metal 175ml pudding bowls with 7.5cm round of parchment paper. This prevents the base of the pudding from sticking.
  2. Break the chocolate into a small heatproof bowl and add the butter. Place bowl over a pan of boiling water without letting the bowl touch the water and stir gently until it has a smooth, melted consistency.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, coffee, egg yolks and sugar together using an electric whisk until the mixture is pale and frothy and the whisk leaves a ribbon-like trail on the surface of the mixture. The mixture should treble in volume.
  4. Gently mix the melted butter and chocolate into the mixture.
  5. Using a spatula, fold in the flour into the mixture gently and carefully, until just combined. Use a gentle, folding movement to avoid knocking any air out of the mixture.
  6. Chill the puddings for 20 minute and pre-heat your oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
  7. Place the puddings onto a baking tray and cook for 7-8 minutes or until a crack just starts to form on the top of the sponge.
  8. Invert onto a serving plate and serve immediately.

Top tip for making chocolate coffee fondant puddings

You will need six eggs for this recipe - three whole and three yolks, which means you are left with three whites. Don't discard them - even if you don't intend to use them straight away, you can freeze them. For ease, put each on in a separate compartment of an ice cube tray. You can use them later to make meringues (opens in new tab) or coconut macaroons (opens in new tab).

Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

