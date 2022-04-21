We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Indulgent dark chocolate makes these biscuits a rather grown up treat.

These dark chocolate cookies have a crackle coating over the top which splits as the cookies bake. The result is a crisp, sugary later of icing that crunches over the top. Though they look impressive, this is an easy recipe to do at home. The cookies only take about 20 minutes to prepare, though you do need to leave time for chilling – ideally overnight. The mixed spice adds a brilliant kick which goes especially with with the richness of the dark chocolate. This batch makes 30 small cookies, ideal on the side of a saucer with a tea or coffee.

Ingredients 60g softened butter

175g light brown sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 egg

30g melted dark chocolate

40ml milk

175g plain flour

1 tbsp cocoa

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp mixed spice

Icing sugar to coat cookies

Video of the Week

Method Line 3 baking sheets with baking parchment or greaseproof paper.

Cream together the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and smooth. Beat in the egg. Stir in the melted chocolate and milk.

Sift together the flour, cocoa, baking powder and mixed spice. Add to the wet ingredients and mix to a dough. Chill the dough for at least 3 hrs, preferably overnight.

Roll the dough into 30 balls. Roll each ball in icing sugar and bake for 20 to 25 mins, or until lightly browned.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making dark chocolate cookies:

These biscuits will keep for 4-5 days in a biscuit tin.

You might also like:

Chocolate chip cookies

Sugar cookies

Peanut butter cookies