These chocolate-dipped Viennese finger biscuits are great on their own or as part of a larger dessert.

Chocolate-dipped Viennese finger biscuits are a classic tea time essential, pairing perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee. Our recipe uses just seven ingredients and it takes less than an hour to create these beautiful biscuits from start to finish. While we’ve used milk chocolate in our recipe to stick to the Viennese tradition, you could also use dark chocolate or white chocolate to switch up the flavours. If you’re planning for a special occasion, try incorporating these biscuits as decorations on a cake.

Ingredients 175g butter, softened

60g golden icing sugar

125g plain flour

60g cornflour

½tsp ground cardamom or cinnamon, optional

About 90g dark chocolate

Chopped pistachios, optional

Piping bag and 1cm (½in) fluted nozzle

2 baking sheets lined with baking parchment

Method Cream the butter and icing sugar until light and fluffy. Sift in the flour, cornflour and spice, if using, and beat well.

Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Put the mixture in the piping bag and pipe fingers, about 7.5cm long, spaced evenly apart on the paper.

Bake for 15 mins. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Melt the chocolate in a small bowl over a pan of hot water. Dip one or both ends of the fingers in the chocolate and place on paper to set. After dipping in chocolate, you could dip the ends in finely chopped pistachios, if you like.

Tips for making:

For another twist of flavour, add finely grated zest of an orange, lemon or line. Add spice for a wintery feel by finely crushing 10-12 cardamom pods to create ½ a teaspoon of ground cardamom.

