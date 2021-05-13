We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whip up a batch of these chocolate marshmallow cupcakes in just 30 minutes. Each sponge is infused with cocoa powder.

The marshmallow frosting is made from caster sugar, water, egg whites, cream of tartar, and a pinch of salt. The frosting is gooey, sweet, and really compliments these chocolate cupcakes. These cupcakes are best enjoyed on the day they are made.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

50g cocoa powder

200ml boiling hot water

125g butter, softened

150g caster sugar

50g dark brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs, room temperature

200g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

For the frosting:

200g caster sugar

3tsp water

2 large egg whites, room temperature

Pinch of cream of tartar

Pinch of salt

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.

Stir the hot water with the cocoa until smooth and leave to cool.

Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together and set aside.

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, add the vanilla extract. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the flour in one go and then the cooled cocoa powder.

Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases and bake for 18 minutes or until a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Place on wire racks to cool completely.

For the frosting: In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with the water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, stirring constantly until the sugar has dissolved (around 2 to 3 minutes.)

Add the cream of tartar and salt to the egg whites and whisk until soft peaks form.

With the mixer at medium speed, carefully pour the hot sugar syrup into the egg whites. Continue beating the frosting until cool and billowy (around 5 minutes.)

Immediately pipe onto the cupcakes using a round tip nozzle.

Top tips for making chocolate marshmallow cupcakes

Decorate with a dust of cocoa powder, chocolate curls or opt for mini marshmallows instead.

You might also like…

Classic chocolate cupcake recipe

Easy cupcake recipe

Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe

Click to rate ( 32 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week