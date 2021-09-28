We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Found yourself with leftover Christmas pud? This fruity crumble is the perfect way to use it up. Packed with juicy apples and pears, even family members who aren’t keen on figgy pudding will be sure to enjoy this crumble.

Whether you made a classic Christmas pudding or tucked in to a shop-bought one, you only need around 150-200g of leftovers for this crumble. It’s easy to throw together in just ten minutes, making it perfect for Boxing Day. Serve with cream, custard, ice cream, or leftover brandy butter.

Ingredients 60g (2oz) butter

100g (31/2oz) plain flour

150-200g (5-7oz) leftover Christmas Pudding

1 large cooking apple

2 ripe pears

2 rounded tbsp cranberry sauce

2tbsp demerara sugar

Buttered ovenproof dish

Method Set the oven to gas mark 4 or 180°C. Rub butter into the flour to breadcrumb stage, then crumble in the Christmas Pudding to make the topping.

Peel, core and thickly slice the apple and pears. Put half the fruit in the dish. Add 1tbsp cranberry sauce, then add the rest of the fruit and sauce, along with 1tbsp of the sugar.

Spoon the topping over the fruit and sprinkle with the rest of the sugar. Put the dish on a baking sheet and bake for 40 mins. If not browned to your liking, turn up the heat to gas mark 6 or 200°C and bake for another 5-10 mins. Serve hot or cold with custard or cream.

Top tip for making this Christmas pudding crumble...

Try adding oats or slivered almonds to the topping for added texture.

