These delicious almond flour pancakes are topped with a whisky-infused caramel sauce.

It takes just 20 minutes to cook these mouthwatering pancakes. Topped with a sweet caramel drizzle made from golden syrup, light muscovado sugar and whisky. This flavour combo pairs perfectly with the nuttiness of the almond flour used in the pancakes as well as the citrus of the oranges to serve. Just like our classic pancake recipe, these pancakes take just five minutes to prepare. This recipe serves four.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

100g almond flour

2 eggs

250ml milk

45g golden syrup

75g light muscovado sugar

75g butter

75ml double cream

2-3tbsp whisky

2 medium oranges, peeled, pith removed, sliced into rounds

Ice cream, to serve

Method Tip the flour into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Crack in the eggs and gradually pour in the milk. Beat with a hand whisk, incorporating all of the flour.

To make the caramel, put the syrup, sugar and 30g of the butter in a pan and heat gently to melt. Let it bubble gently for 5 mins, then gradually pour in the cream and whisky, then mix well. Take off the heat.

Melt a little butter in a frying pan, or griddle pan, and pour on small ladlefuls of the pancake batter, at a time. Cook for around 1-2 mins on each side, turning when bubbles appear.

Add more butter as you need it and repeat to make more pancakes.

Serve the pancakes filled with orange slices, drizzled with the caramel sauce and with ice cream, if you like.

Top tips for making almond flour pancakes

Our almond flour pancakes are best made and eaten on the same day. Leftover batter can be stored in the fridge for up to one day.

