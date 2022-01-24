We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brighten up your pancake batter by adding coconut milk, for a tropical twist, and top with fresh lime juice.

These coconut pancakes are delicious with just a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of shredded coconut over the top. If you prefer them sweeter, dust over a little caster sugar as well. Or, if you want to go really decadent zig zag them with chocolate sauce or warm melted chocolate. This creates an effect like a Bounty bar, which is pretty irresistible. Using the 16-18cm pan we recommend you will get 12-16 pancakes from this batch, as long as you keep the batter in a nice thin, smooth layer in the pan. If your pan is a larger 20cm one, you will get about 8 pancakes from it. For more tips on cooking pancakes, and a how-to video, check out our classic pancake recipe.

Ingredients 125g (4oz) plain flour

Pinch of salt

2 tsp caster sugar, optional

2 medium eggs

165ml can coconut milk, made up to 300ml (½ pint) with semi-skimmed milk

300ml (½ pint) semi-skimmed or full-fat milk

1-2 tsp sunflower oil, for cooking

Lime wedges, sugar and toasted shredded coconut to serve, optional

Method First make the batter: sift the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre. Add eggs, about a third of the coconut milk and milk. Beat together to make a thick, creamy batter with bubbles that rise to the surface. Stir in the rest of the coconut milk and milk.

To cook pancakes, use a 16-18cm (6-7in) frying pan, preferably non-stick. Heat the pan and brush a little oil over the base. Pour in a thin stream of batter, coating the base evenly, but not too thickly. Cook over a low to medium heat until the edges are just tinged brown and pulling away from the pan sides.

Flip the pancake over and cook until golden brown. Turn on to a warmed, heatproof plate. Interleave pancakes with greaseproof paper. Cover and keep warm while you cook the rest.

Serve with lime wedges, sugar and some toasted shredded coconut to sprinkle over them.

Top tip for coconut pancakes

If you prefer you can make the batter in a food processor. Put the flour, salt, sugar, eggs, half the coconut milk, and milk in first and whizz until smooth. Add the rest of the coconut milk and milk and pulse that in to finish.

