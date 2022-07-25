GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Coffee fudge makes a brilliant easy, homemade gift, or serve it with after-dinner coffees at a party.

Even if you've never made fudge before, this is a really easy recipe to do. However, if it's your first time, we strongly recommend using a sugar thermometer. You can get a cheap one from most supermarkets or cookware shops and it makes the whole process so much easier and more foolproof. We love how smooth and creamy the result is, but feel free to add in extras if you like a more textured fudge. See the tip for ideas and how-to.

Ingredients

2 rounded tbsp good instant coffee

700g granulated sugar

300ml evaporated milk (2 x 170g cans)

100g butter

2 tsp glucose syrup (we used Dr. Oetker Liquid Glucose)

:

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Line a a 19cm square tin with Bakewell paper and set aside. Dissolve the coffee in 5 tablespoons boiling water and put in a deep, heavy pan with the sugar, milk, butter and glucose. Stir the mixture over a low heat until the sugar is completely dissolved; brush any sugar crystals down from the side of the pan with a brush dipped in boiled water. Bring to the boil and boil for about 10 minutes until the mixture reaches 115°C on a sugar thermometer (or until a teaspoon of the mixture dropped into cold water forms a soft ball). Take the pan off the heat, and beat the fudge with a wooden spoon until thick and it’s cooled to 100°C (about 2-3 minutes). Pour into the prepared tin and spread evenly. Leave to set, and then cut into squares.

Top tip for making coffee fudge

Add 100g (3½oz) chopped pecans or walnuts. For a smooth fudge, just beat it for a minute. For a more crumbly texture, beat for longer.

You might also like...