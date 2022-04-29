We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sweet cookie dough fudge with a melt-in-the-mouth texture and chunks of milk chocolate pressed into the top.

Cookie dough already has quite a fudgy texture to it, so you could say this recipe just takes it to its natural conclusion. It’s a real treat and also makes a great homemade present. Simply cut it into cubes and arrange them in a shallow tin or drop 5-6 into a cellophane bag and tie up with a pretty bow. This recipe makes 25 squares, so up to five presents (though you’ll probably want to save some for yourself as well). It only takes about half an hour to make, but you will need a good couple of hours for it to cool and set before you can slice it.

Ingredients 400g caster sugar

130g dark brown sugar

120ml single cream

60ml milk

1tbsp golden syrup

15g butter

1tsp vanilla extract

75g plain flour

50g chocolate chips

Method Grease a 20cm square tin. Place the sugar, brown sugar, cream, milk, and golden syrup into a saucepan and gently bring to the boil.

Boil for about 5 mins, or if you have a confectioners thermometer heat until it reaches ‘soft ball’ or 112°C.

Remove from the heat and stir through the butter, vanilla and flour. Pour into a large shallow and leave undisturbed for 20 mins.

Scrape the mix out of the tin and place in a large bowl. Mix with an electric mixer until the fudge thickens. This should take between 3 to 5 mins.

Pour into the greased tin and sprinkle with the chocolate chips. Chill for at least 2 hrs, or until it’s cool and set.

Remove from the tin and cut into squares.

Top tip for making cookie dough fudge

Fudge is not hard to make but you do need to be careful to heat it to exactly the right temperature for it to form properly. The easiest way is definitely with a sugar thermometer. If you don't have one you can use the soft ball method - dropping a tiny amount into a glass of iced water. The drop should come together in a soft ball. If it forms a thread, it's not quite ready yet.

