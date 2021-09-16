We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for a refreshing twist to classic muffins, have a go at making these courgette and lime muffins.

While some people think it’s bizarre to include vegetables in muffins, we promise this recipe for courgette and lime muffins is the ideal flavour combination, starting smooth with a zingy twist. Courgettes are usually in season for most months of the year and especially from June to early winter. This makes them the ideal snack or alternative breakfast treat when the weather is still warm as they’re at their most ripe in the middle of the summer months. Our courgette and lime muffins are topped with icing sugar and a sprinkle of lime zest but if you want to keep them healthy, leave this out.

Ingredients For the courgette muffins:

250g courgettes (about 2-3 medium-sized)

2 large eggs

125ml vegetable oil

150g golden caster sugar

225g self-raising flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp baking powder

Juice and zest of 1 lime

For the lime cream cheese icing:

200g cream cheese

100g icing sugar

Juice and zest of 1 lime

You'll also need:

12-hole muffin tin, lined with cases

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC (350ºF, gas mark 4).

Grate the courgettes and leave them to drain in a sieve hung over a bowl.

In a large mixing bowl, add the eggs, vegetable oil and sugar and beat until well mixed and slightly fluffy. An electric whisk will make this easier, or use a food mixer if you have one.

Sieve in the flour, bicarbonate of soda and baking powder and beat together.

Finally, add the drained courgette and the lime juice and zest and divide the mixture between the 12 muffin cases.

Cook in the oven for 20-25 mins or until the muffins are nicely brown and firm to the touch. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack before icing.

To make the icing, blend together the cream cheese with the icing sugar and the lime juice and spread generously over the top of each muffin. Decorate each with a few swirls of lime zest.

Top tips for making courgette and lime muffins:

Want your muffins to stay light and fluffy as they cook? Be sure to keep your ingredients (eggs, butter and milk) at room temperature. This helps them to form a smooth mixture when they're combined together with the courgette and other ingredients, trapping air and expanding in the oven.

