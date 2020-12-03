We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Serve our cranberry and oat cookies with a freshly brewed pot of tea and you’re in for a delightful afternoon! These cranberry and oat cookies are a brilliant way of using up any leftover dried fruits and oats you have lurking in the back of the cupboard.

With filling oats, they’re healthier than your average shop-bought sweet treat and only 112 cals per cookie. We’ve included chopped pecans in our recipe but you could swap for walnuts or omit altogether if you prefer. For more tempting cookie recipes, you’re in the right place.

Ingredients 150g dried cranberries

2tbsp orange juice

175g self-raising flour

140g salted butter, cubed

100g large rolled oats

175g light muscovado sugar

½tsp ground cinnamon

½tsp nutmeg

45g pecans, roughly smashed

1 large egg

You will need:

2 large baking trays lined with baking parchment

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Soak the cranberries in a bowl with the orange juice. In a large bowl, use your hands to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Add the oats, sugar, spices and nuts, and stir to combine. Make a well in the centre, and add the egg, cranberries and orange juice. Bring together to make a sticky dough.

Spoon 14 balls of dough the same size, and place well apart on the trays, pressing to flatten to about 1cm. Bake for 15-20 mins until golden brown, then transfer to a rack and leave to cool.

Top tip for making Cranberry and oat cookies Swap the cranberries for raisins or sultanas if you prefer!

