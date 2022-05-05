We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This recipe for chewy, golden, oaty cookies is designed to be done with kids.

Oat raisin cookies make a great cook-a-long bake to do with children. It’s a lovely activity to fill an hour or two in the school holidays. Plus it gives young chefs a real sense of achievement when they get to eat their creations. Unlike our classic oat cookies, we’ve broken the steps for this recipe down into ones Mum or Dad will need to complete and ones the little chefs can perform. This recipe makes two dozen small cookies – perfect for a party. Alternatively, you could split the dough into half and make just two giant cookies. Once they’re baked you can use chocolate writing icing to write a birthday or congratulations message on the cookie, to make an edible card.

Ingredients 175g self-raising flour

75g porridge oats

50g raisins

175g granulated sugar

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp baking powder

175g butter

2 tbsp golden syrup

Method Mum or Dad : Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4. Grease 2 large baking trays.

Child: Put the flour, oats, raisins, sugar, bicarbonate of soda and baking powder into a mixing bowl.

Mum or Dad: Put the butter and golden syrup into a pan, stirring until the butter has melted and made a glossy sauce. Pour into the mixing bowl.

Child : Stir everything in the bowl together gently. If cool enough, you can use your hands to make a big ball of dough.

Mum or Dad : Put the dough onto a work surface and divide into about 24 pieces.

Child: Shape each piece into a ball, and flatten until 2cm thick.

Mum or Dad: Arrange on the baking trays, not too close to each other. Bake for about 12-15 minutes until golden brown and firm. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack.

Top tip for making oatmeal raisin cookies

Swap the raisins for chocolate chips and toss in a handful of chopped nuts at the same time, if you like.

