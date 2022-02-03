We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cranberry pancakes are so quick and easy to create, filled with beautifully tart cranberry sauce.

If you still have a pot of cranberry sauce lurking in the fridge or the cupboard from Christmas, this is the perfect way to use it up. (And using stuff up, after all, is what Shrove Tuesday is all about). Cranberries have a real dryness to their flavour, which we love, but you can soften this with a good sprinkling of caster sugar if you like. The basic recipe here is the same as our classic pancake recipe, though you will get a larger quantity of batter. These make a great breakfast treat, and they’re quick to cook, too.

Ingredients 125g plain flour

Pinch of salt

1 egg

300ml semi-skimmed milk

A little vegetable oil for frying

8 tbsp cranberry sauce

Grated zest and juice ½ orange

Method To make the pancakes, place the flour and salt in a mixing bowl and add the egg. Beat well, gradually adding the milk until the mixture is smooth, thick and creamy.

Heat a small frying pan, non-stick if possible, until really hot, then turn down the heat to medium. Drizzle the pan with a tiny amount of oil and add a large spoonful of pancake mixture, swirling the pan to coat the surface. Allow to cook for 1-2 mins until brown then toss the pancake or use a palette knife to flip it over. Cook until this side has browned lightly. Stack on a plate, covered with cling film and a clean tea towel to keep warm or serve immediately.

Warm the cranberry sauce in a small pan with the orange juice and zest and serve with the pancakes.

Top tip for making cranberry pancakes

If you have frozen cranberries in the freezer, cook them in a small pan with a little sugar and the orange juice and zest, simmering gently until the berries have burst. Press them through a sieve to make a nice smooth cranberry sauce. Add more sugar if required.

