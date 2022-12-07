Crispy duck on cucumber canapes recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

Simple crispy duck on cucumber canapes - a classic flavour combination from the takeaway but in bite-sized form...

Crispy duck on cucumber canapes
(Image credit: Future / PHILIP SOWELS)
Makes40
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories23 Kcal1%
Saturated Fat0.5 g3%
Fat1 g1%
Carbohydrates1.5 g1%
Rose Fooks
By Rose Fooks
published
Contributions from
Jess Meyer

Our crispy duck on cucumber canapes take just 10 mins to prep. This recipe caters for 40 canapes. 

It takes just a few simple steps to make these delicious cucumber bites topped with a sweet, rich combination of tender duck meat, tangy hoisin sauce, lime, chilli flakes, spring onion and crispy fried onions. A very flavoursome canape - a treat for the tastebuds. 

Ingredients

  • 2 cooked duck legs or 200g duck meat
  • 4tbsp hoisin sauce
  • Juice ½ lime, the other half cut into wedges for squeezing
  • Pinch chilli flakes
  • 1 or 2 cucumbers, sliced into ½cm-thick pieces
  • 2 spring onions, thinly sliced and put in cold water to curl
  • 1-2tbsp crispy fried onions

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Shred the duck from the bones if using duck legs. Stir-fry in a non-stick pan until hot throughout. Add to a bowl and mix with the hoisin sauce, lime juice and chilli.
  2. Arrange the cucumber slices on a couple of platters, then top with the duck. Add the spring onions and fried onions. Serve with lime wedges on the side.

Top tips for making crispy duck on cucumber canapes

If you have leftover turkey to use up swap for the duck, adding a little splash of water to make it saucy.

You might also like...

Video the Week

Explore More
Christmas party food Recipes Christmas Starter Recipes Christmas Recipes