Our crispy duck on cucumber canapes take just 10 mins to prep. This recipe caters for 40 canapes.

It takes just a few simple steps to make these delicious cucumber bites topped with a sweet, rich combination of tender duck meat, tangy hoisin sauce, lime, chilli flakes, spring onion and crispy fried onions. A very flavoursome canape - a treat for the tastebuds.

Ingredients

2 cooked duck legs or 200g duck meat

4tbsp hoisin sauce

Juice ½ lime, the other half cut into wedges for squeezing

Pinch chilli flakes

1 or 2 cucumbers, sliced into ½cm-thick pieces

2 spring onions, thinly sliced and put in cold water to curl

1-2tbsp crispy fried onions

Method

Shred the duck from the bones if using duck legs. Stir-fry in a non-stick pan until hot throughout. Add to a bowl and mix with the hoisin sauce, lime juice and chilli. Arrange the cucumber slices on a couple of platters, then top with the duck. Add the spring onions and fried onions. Serve with lime wedges on the side.

Top tips for making crispy duck on cucumber canapes

If you have leftover turkey to use up swap for the duck, adding a little splash of water to make it saucy.

