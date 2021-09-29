We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This beautiful Christmas cake is simple, elegant, and entirely gluten and dairy free. Topped with dried fruit and nuts and an apricot glaze, it tastes just as good as the classic.

You could also top dairy free Christmas cake with marzipan and sugarpaste. These ingredients are usually gluten and dairy free, but it’s always best to check the label. It’s also easy to adapt this recipe for a plant-based diet – check out our top tips at the bottom of the recipe.

After a more traditional recipe? You can’t go wrong with Mary Berry’s Christmas cake recipe.

Ingredients 225g (8oz) dairy-free spread

900g (2lb) mixed dried fruit

100g (3 1/2oz) glace cherries

225ml (8fl oz) dark rum

5 free range eggs, separated

100g (3 1/2oz) unsweetened, tinned chestnut puree or silken tofu or 1 large banana

100g (3 1/2oz) rice flour

50g (1 3/4oz) gram flour (chick pea flour)

2tbsp mixed spice

225g (8oz) soft brown sugar

150ml (1/4pt) clear honey

Method Soak the dried fruit and cherries in rum for 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 150°C/300°F/gas 2. Using a little dairy-free spread, grease and line a 23cm (9in) deep cake tin with non-stick baking parchment.

Separate the eggs. Add the egg yolks to the chestnut puree and blend until smooth.

Mix the flours and mixed spice together. Cream the dairy-free spread and the sugar together and beat in spoonfuls of the chestnut puree mixture and the flour until all is added.

Stir in the dried fruit with rum and honey. Beat the egg whites until stiff and fold into the cake mixture.

Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 2-2 1/2 hrs. Store the cake wrapped in baking parchment and tin foil until required.

Top tips for making this dairy free Christmas cake...

Make this cake vegan by replacing the honey with agave or maple syrup. Replace the eggs with chia 'eggs' (1 chia 'egg' = 1tbsp of chia seeds mixed with 3tbsp water, left for five minutes until a gel-like consistency)

This cake does not have a long shelf life and needs to be eaten within 2 weeks of making.

