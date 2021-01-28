We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A prep-ahead dessert for impressing guests.

Citrussy lemon posset is an impressive pud, but the reality is, it takes just 10 mins to prepare and will make enough for six-to-eight guests. With just four ingredients, this tangy, creamy posset is one of our favourite easy desserts to make. It will take up to six hours to set though, so preparation is key. Some people believe that possets originated in France but in fact, they’re an English dessert, dating back to the Middle Ages when curdled milk was mixed with wine or ale and spices.

Ingredients 600ml carton double cream

150g (5oz) vanilla caster sugar (see tip, right)

Juice of 2 lemons, plus zested rind to use as decoration, if liked

Biscuits and lemon thyme leaves, to serve

6-8 small ramekin dishes

Method Pour the cream into a saucepan that’s large enough to allow the cream to boil up. Add the sugar. Place the pan on the heat and bring to the boil, then boil for three mins.

Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the lemon juice. Pour the cream through a sieve into a jug, and then pour into the ramekin dishes.

Leave the mixture to cool, then refrigerate for at least 4-6 hrs before serving. Garnish with lemon zest, if liked, and serve with biscuits and some lemon thyme for fragrance. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making this easy lemon posset

We used the vanilla sugar which is available in the 'Cooks' Ingredients' range at Waitrose stores, or online from Ocado. If you're unable to buy vanilla sugar, you can make your own by leaving a vanilla pod in a jar of caster sugar for a while, or just use ordinary caster sugar in the recipe and add a few drops of pure vanilla extract.

If you fancy putting your own twist on our lemon posset recipe then you could swap the citrus for another flavour - lime, orange or grapefruit would all be delicious substitutes. We like ours served up with some buttery biscuits, but you could of course use other sweet treats - the key we think is just adding a little bit of different texture. So even fruit, or crunchy caramel would be lovely.

If you're going for an orange posset recipe, a chocolate snap or a chocolate biscuit would go perfectly. For some extra indulgence opt for our chocolate-dipped Viennese finger biscuits that can be ready in only 25mins after following just four easy steps. Or if you want to add an adults-only twist to this dessert, pair it with out crispy brandy snaps for a boozy crunch.

Help! My posset won't set

If you're finding even after hours in the fridge, your possets are still not set, then try removing the mixture from their ramekins, putting it in a jug and pouring in some cold double cream – stirring as you go. You should see the mixture instantly thicken, so go easy on how much you pour in.

Hopefully you won't need to try this as your possets will already be set, but if it comes to it, just judge it with your eye as it's not exact science as to how much extra cream you'll need to add. Once done, put back into ramekins for another couple of hours (or as long as possible before guests arrive).

How long does posset last in the fridge?

This lemon posset should keep for three days in the fridge.

