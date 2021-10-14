We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These cranberry muffins are filled with a sticky sweet cranberry compote.

Lightly spiced with cinnamon and allspice, these cranberry muffins are not just sweet, but warming too. Studded with chopped white chocolate pieces. These delicious muffins take just 20 minutes to bake.

Ingredients For muffin mix:

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp ground allspice

100g unsalted butter

200ml full-fat milk

Zest of 1 orange

2 large eggs

150g golden caster sugar

250g self-raising flour

200g white chocolate, finely chopped

For the cranberry compote:

250g cranberries

Juice and zest of 1 orange

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tsp vanilla essence

100g golden caster sugar

3 tbsp water

1 tbsp cornflour

1 cinnamon stick

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C/150°C fan/325°F/Gas Mark 3.

Cranberry compote: Put all of the cranberry compote ingredients, except the water and cornflour, into a small saucepan over a moderate heat. Bring to the boil and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the cranberries are soft.

Dissolve the cornflour in the water and add to the saucepan. Reduce the heat to medium, then stir until the mixture thickens.

Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

Meanwhile, line a 12-hole muffin tray with paper muffin cases. In a medium bowl, whisk the milk, butter and orange zest and set aside.

Using a food mixer, beat the eggs and sugar until light and creamy. Add the butter and milk mixture and whisk until completely combined.

Gently fold in the flour, cinnamon, allspice and white chocolate, being careful not to over-mix the batter.

Spoon the mixture into the muffin cases (about 2 tbsp per case) and top each muffin with a teaspoon of the cranberry compote, pushing it down into the batter as you add the compote. Bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until firm and golden brown.

Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack.

Top tips for making cranberry muffins

Serve them warm and sprinkle over some icing sugar for decoration.

