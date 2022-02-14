We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the ultimate healthy breakfast for when you want to feel utterly virtuous – and bonus: it tastes great too.

Green smoothies can sometimes taste bitter and a bit too ‘green’. But not this one. It has a big hit of spinach, which is so healthy, but the flavour is really mild so the other lovely ingredients are what you really taste – kiwi, orange, lime and a lovely creaminess from the almond butter. It’s the perfect way to start your day. It’s really low in fat, high in fibre and rammed with vitamins, anti-oxidants, iron and magnesium, plus a little protein in the almond butter. This recipe serves one. This is because our smoothie recipes are best drunk as soon as possible after zapping them (or at least the same morning if you’re heading out for exercise). This keeps the flavours as fresh and zingy as possible. If you’re making it for two people, you can just double all the ingredients.

Ingredients 125ml water

2 tbsp low-fat natural yogurt

1 large handful of baby spinach leaves

1 peeled and chopped kiwi

flesh of ½ a peeled and chopped orange

juice of ½ lime

1 tbsp of almond butter

Method Prepare all your fruit and vegetables.

Add your fruit, vegetables, the almond butter, yogurt, water and lime juice to a blender or smoothie maker.

Blend until smooth and pour into a glass to enjoy straight away or bottle up to take with you on the go.

Top tip for this green smoothie

Celery, green apple and cucumber all make good additions to this green goddess drink. If you like a thicker smoothie, reduce the water content and add a banana.

