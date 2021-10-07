We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Halloween carrot muffins are ideal for making spooky season into a festive occasion.

While you’ve undoubtedly heard of pumpkin muffins before (they’re a Halloween staple after all), carrot muffins bring that little bit more orangey flair into your baking and they’re packed with nutrients. Once they’re baked, leave these Halloween carrot muffins to cool, before adding your favourite icing and spooky shapes. We’ve gone for colour sprinkles and jelly sweets but you could also use chocolates and other exciting trick-or-treat finds to give your Halloween muffins their fancy finish.

Ingredients 200g/7oz soft light brown sugar

200ml/7floz sunflower oil

2 medium eggs

200g/7oz plain flour

2.5ml/1/2 tsp baking powder

2.5ml/1/2tsp bicarbonate of soda

Pinch of salt

5ml/1 tsp ground cinnamon

200g/7oz carrots, peeled and grated

50g/2oz walnut pieces, chopped

5ml/1 tsp vanilla essence

For the icing:

225g/ icing sugar, sifted

25g/1oz unsalted butter

75g/3oz chilled full fat cream cheese

Food colouring

For decoration:

Colour sprinkles and jelly sweets

Method Preheat the oven to 170ºC for a fan oven or 150ºC/325ºF/gas mark 3. Line a deep 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.

Place the sugar, oil and eggs in a large bowl, then beat together with a wooden spoon until the mixture is smooth and thickened. Sift over the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, salt and cinnamon then fold in until well mixed. Fold in the carrots, walnuts and vanilla essence.

Divide the mixture between the paper cake cases. Bake in the middle of the oven for 25 mins or until golden, risen and the middle bounces back when lightly pressed. Leave to cool in the tin for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

For the icing: Use an electric whisk to beat the icing sugar and butter together in a large bowl until fluffy. Add the cream cheese and briefly beat together again until just combined. Don’t overbeat or it will become runny. Spread the icing over the muffins, then let the kids go mad icing the cakes with spooky jelly sweets and sprinkles.

Tips for making Halloween carrot muffins:

While you can use any type of carrot you find at the supermarket to make these tasty muffins, Scarlet Nantes will give you that amazing deep orange colour that's so associated with Halloween.

