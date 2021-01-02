We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spider’s webs, monsters, and vampires – make these Halloween fairy cakes as scary as you dare using writing icing and sweets.

These Halloween fairy cakes are the ideal easy baking recipe for kids. Let them have fun this Halloween with ready-to-use icing, writing icing, mini marshmallows, and more. Get creative with your designs, from spooky spiders to ghoulish ghosts and maybe even some gruesome details with lots of red food colouring. This recipe makes 12 Halloween fairy cakes.

Ingredients For the fairy cakes:

110g (4oz) butter or margarine, softened

110g (4oz) caster sugar

2 medium eggs

110g (4oz) self-raising flour, sifted

15g cocoa powder

2-3 drops of vanilla extract

For the decoration:

Ready-to-use fairy cake icing in white and yellow (like Dr. Oetker Ready to Use Fairy Cake Icing)

Writing icing in various colours (we used black, red and green)

Mini, mini marshmallows

Chocolate stars

You'll also need:

12-hole fairy cake baking tray

12 fairy cake cases

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Place the baking cases into a 12-hole fairy cake baking tray.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Gradually beat in the eggs and the vanilla extract. If the mixture starts to curdle, add a little flour.

Fold in the remaining flour and cocoa powder with a large metal spoon.

Place spoonfuls of the mixture into the baking cases and bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 mins until well risen and firm to the touch. Remove the fairy cakes from the oven and leave to cool on a cooling rack.

For the decoration: Choose your desired colour of fairy cake icing, massage the pouch for 1 min to loosen the icing, then snip the corner off the pouch and pour a small amount of icing over each cake. Using a knife, spread the icing thickly over the fairy cakes.

Decorate the cakes using the writing icing and sprinkles to make scary faces. Make them as scary as you dare!

Top tips for making Halloween fairy cakes

Use a metal spoon rather than a wooden spoon (which retains moisture) to mix cake ingredients together at the end. Cut and fold the mixture with your metal spoon to keep the air in your mixture. Never beat at this stage.

