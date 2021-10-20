We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Halloween carrot cake takes a classic carrot cake recipe and adds a real spooky twist.

Topped with fondant pumpkins, this cake is packed with grated carrot and mixed spices. It’s the perfect centerpiece amongst an array of Halloween party food. This cake serves 8-10 people making it ideal for sharing. Topped with full-fat cream cheese, this Halloween carrot cake doesn’t shy away from flavour and indulgence.

Ingredients For the carrot cake:

175g wholemeal self-raising flour

1 level tsp baking powder

2 level tsp ground mixed spice

Pinch of salt

150ml sunflower oil

175g soft light brown sugar

3 medium eggs

100g raisins

250g carrots, peeled and grated

For the cream cheese frosting:

200g cream cheese

Few drops vanilla extract

3-4 level tbsp icing sugar

For the pumpkin decorations:

A packet of orange fondant

Some brown fondant

Method Preheat your oven to 180C, gas four. Butter and line two 25cm round cake tins with parchment paper.

To make the carrot cake, tip the flour into a bowl and stir in the baking powder, spice and salt. Then stir in all the remaining ingredients until well mixed. Split the mixture in two and divide between your cake tins.

Bake in the centre of the oven for about 1 hr, until just firm to the touch in the centre. A skewer should come out clean after being inserted into the middle.

Remove from the oven. Allow to cool in the tins for 10 mins, then turn out on to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

To make the cream cheese topping, beat together the cream cheese and vanilla extract. Add icing sugar to taste. When your cake is cook, spread the icing between the two layers and over the top of the cake.

To make the pumpkin decorations, roll out small balls of orange fondant and using a tooth pick, draw vertical lines down them and a smiley face with two dots for eyes. Using the brown fondant, shape into a stalk and two brown eyes and stick onto the pumpkins with a little dab of water before leaving to dry.

Top tips for making Halloween carrot cake:

For an even more ghoulish edge, add a couple of drops of green food colouring to the buttercream icing.

