We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our delicious Halloween soup is perfect for using up any leftover pumpkin from the festivities.

There’s nothing frightening about this hearty bowl of soup – one of our Halloween food ideas that pays homage to the spooky season’s star ingredient: pumpkin. Our recipe takes just 45 minutes to whip up and serves four generously. Plus it’s considerably low fat and packed with nutritional goodness, whilst boasting that punchy, creamy flavour you expect of the winter squash. Finish with the spider’s web (constructed with natural yoghurt) for that Halloween twist and serve with warm crusty bread.

Ingredients For the pumpkin soup:

1tbsp olive oil

2 onions, roughly chopped

1kg pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and cut into 2-3cm chunks

1tbsp mild curry powder

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

700ml chicken stock, made using stock cubes

150g pack smoked turkey rashers, finely chopped

For the spider's web effect:

Natural yogurt

Cocktail stick

Method Place the oil and onions in a large saucepan and cook over a medium heat for 5 mins. Add in the pumpkin or squash and cook for a further 6 – 8 mins until browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in the curry powder and cook for 30 secs before adding in the garlic and stock.

Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 mins until the pumpkin or squash is tender.

Whizz up the soup with a hand-held blender, food processor or liquidiser until smooth. Pour the soup back into the pan, add the chopped turkey rashers, and simmer for 2 – 3 mins until the turkey is cooked through and season well.

Serve in 4 bowls or in a cooking pot with a spider’s web design on top – see our tip above. This soup goes perfectly with crusty bread.

Top tips for making Halloween soup:

For a spider's web effect on the soup, make a spiral from natural yoghurt using a teaspoon, and then drag it through with a cocktail stick starting each time from the centre to the outside.

You might also like...

Halloween cookies

Halloween cupcakes

Halloween recipes

Click to rate ( 65 ratings) Sending your rating