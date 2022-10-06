Dark 'n' spooky Halloween rum recipe

A truly dark rum-based Halloween cocktail made with Goslings Black Seal rum along with lime juice and more...

Dark 'n' spooky Halloween rum
(Image credit: Future / Goslings Black Seal Rum)
Serves1
SkillEasy
Preparation Time5 mins
Total Time5 mins
Cost RangeMid
Jessica Dady
By Jessica Dady
published

This dark 'n' spooky Halloween rum cocktail has a wonderful orange glow and warming flavour thanks to the ginger and chilli.

A warming Halloween cocktail, perfect for those colder autumnal evenings. With a sweet and spicy homemade chilli and ginger syrup, this cocktail is ideal for those looking to really impress this Halloween. Garnish with lime and ginger before serving. Ready in just five minutes. 

Ingredients

30ml chilli and ginger syrup:

  • 1 cup ginger
  • 1 jalapeno
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1 cup water

To garnish:

  • Wheel of lime
  • Slice of fresh ginger

Method

  1. To make the chilli and ginger syrup: Add 1 cup of peeled and sliced fresh ginger, 1 jalapeno chilli -whole but pierced with a skewer several times, 1 cup of dark brown sugar, 1 cup of water to a pan and simmer for around 30 mins. Strain well, let it cool and store in a bottle in the fridge.
  2. To make the Halloween cocktail: Add ice to a single rocks cocktail glass.
  3. Pour over the rum, chilli and ginger syrup and lime juice.
  4. Top with soda and stir to combine.

Top tips for making dark 'n' spooky Halloween rum

For a different twist, swap the lime for lemon instead. 

