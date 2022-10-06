Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
This dark 'n' spooky Halloween rum cocktail has a wonderful orange glow and warming flavour thanks to the ginger and chilli.
A warming Halloween cocktail, perfect for those colder autumnal evenings. With a sweet and spicy homemade chilli and ginger syrup, this cocktail is ideal for those looking to really impress this Halloween. Garnish with lime and ginger before serving. Ready in just five minutes.
Ingredients
- 60ml Goslings Black Seal Rum (opens in new tab)
- 15ml lime juice
- 15ml soda
30ml chilli and ginger syrup:
- 1 cup ginger
- 1 jalapeno
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1 cup water
To garnish:
- Wheel of lime
- Slice of fresh ginger
Method
- To make the chilli and ginger syrup: Add 1 cup of peeled and sliced fresh ginger, 1 jalapeno chilli -whole but pierced with a skewer several times, 1 cup of dark brown sugar, 1 cup of water to a pan and simmer for around 30 mins. Strain well, let it cool and store in a bottle in the fridge.
- To make the Halloween cocktail: Add ice to a single rocks cocktail glass.
- Pour over the rum, chilli and ginger syrup and lime juice.
- Top with soda and stir to combine.
Top tips for making dark 'n' spooky Halloween rum
For a different twist, swap the lime for lemon instead.
