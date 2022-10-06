GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This dark 'n' spooky Halloween rum cocktail has a wonderful orange glow and warming flavour thanks to the ginger and chilli.

A warming Halloween cocktail, perfect for those colder autumnal evenings. With a sweet and spicy homemade chilli and ginger syrup, this cocktail is ideal for those looking to really impress this Halloween. Garnish with lime and ginger before serving. Ready in just five minutes.

Ingredients

60ml Goslings Black Seal Rum (opens in new tab)

15ml lime juice

15ml soda

30ml chilli and ginger syrup:

1 cup ginger

1 jalapeno

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup water

To garnish:

Wheel of lime

Slice of fresh ginger

Method

To make the chilli and ginger syrup: Add 1 cup of peeled and sliced fresh ginger, 1 jalapeno chilli -whole but pierced with a skewer several times, 1 cup of dark brown sugar, 1 cup of water to a pan and simmer for around 30 mins. Strain well, let it cool and store in a bottle in the fridge. To make the Halloween cocktail: Add ice to a single rocks cocktail glass. Pour over the rum, chilli and ginger syrup and lime juice. Top with soda and stir to combine.

Top tips for making dark 'n' spooky Halloween rum

For a different twist, swap the lime for lemon instead.

