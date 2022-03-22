We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This rich and indulgent triple chocolate Happy Easter cake serves 12 and is great if you have visitors coming over the bank holiday weekend.

This cake looks so beautiful decorated with Maltesers and little fondant flowers. The chocolate sponge is filled with a thick layer of buttercream and topped with chocolate buttercream. Then we’ve drizzled extra melted chocolate over the top, so it should certainly satisfy everyone’s post-Lent cravings. It’s really quick to make – only half an hour to prepare and 20 minutes to bake. Including cooling time for the sponges, you can have it ready to eat in around 2 hours. It makes a good birthday cake too, especially for spring/summer birthdays as it’s not too heavy or stodgy.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

425g butter, softened

175g caster sugar

3 organic free-range eggs

125g self-raising flour

50g cocoa powder, sifted

500g icing sugar

Few drops vanilla extract

200g dark chocolate, melted and cooled for 5 mins

Maltesers and fondant flowers, to decorate

Method Heat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5.

Beat 175g of the butter and all the caster sugar together until pale and fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs and fold in the flour and cocoa powder.

Pour the mix into 2 greased and lined 20cm sandwich tins and bake for 20 mins, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cakes comes out clean. Cool for 5 mins, before turning out onto a wire rack to cool.

Beat together the remaining butter with the icing sugar and vanilla extract; divide between 2 bowls. Stir the dark chocolate into one of the bowls (reserving a little for drizzling).

Spread plain buttercream over the top of one cake and sandwich together with the other cake. Spread the chocolate buttercream on top of the cake, drizzle with the reserved chocolate and decorate.

Top tip for making this Happy Easter cake

You can use any round chocolates to decorate this cake. White chocolate Maltesers aren't always available, but you could use Lindt balls or even Ferrero Rochers instead.

