Hello Kitty fans are going to love these Hello Kitty cupcakes baked in just 20 minutes.

Made in just seven simple steps, top these Hello Kitty cupcakes with vibrant pink buttercream and complete with fondant Hello Kitty face. This cupcake recipe is ideal for kids’ birthday parties or school bake sales. This recipe makes six to eight cupcakes.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

100g unsalted butter

100g caster sugar

1 medium egg

30ml milk

1tsp vanilla extract

100g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

For the buttercream:

125g unsalted butter

250g icing sugar, sieved

1 tbsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp milk

A few drops of pink food colouring

For the Hello Kitty toppers:

300g white sugar paste or ready-to-roll fondant

100g pink sugar paste

Black and yellow writing icing pens

Hello Kitty cookie cutter or cat head shaped cutter

Method The day before you make these cupcakes, prepare the Hello Kitty cake toppers. On a clean surface, roll out the white fondant and use the cookie cutter to cut out cat head shapes.

Decorate with writing icing pens to make the facial features. Complete with a bow made from pink sugar paste; see our guide on how to make bow cake decorations for a simple guide. Leave the toppers to dry in an airtight container overnight.

The next day, make the cupcakes. To do this, preheat the oven 180C/350F/gas 4. Place 6 cupcake cases into a muffin tin.

Start by creaming butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the egg and the vanilla extract. Gradually add the flour and baking powder folding into the cake mixture until combined.

Spoon into the cupcake cases and bake for 20 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Set aside for 5 minutes, then place onto a wire rack.

To make the buttercream, put the buttercream ingredients in the bowl of your mixer. Cover the top and mix on low speed for 1 minute and then medium speed for 5 minutes. You can also do this by hand beating the butter and then gradually adding the icing sugar a little bit at a time. You can also use an electric hand whisk.

Colour the buttercream with the a few drops of pink food colouring until you’re happy with the colour and consistency. Decorate each cupcake with a swirl of buttercream and a Hello Kitty topper.

Top tips for making Hello Kitty cupcakes

If you’re not sure how to ice cupcakes then opt for using a palette knife and spreading the buttercream over the top of the cupcakes instead as this is the easiest method.

