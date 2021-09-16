We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These gorgeous, melt-in-the-mouth honey muffins are full of flavour.

Golden and sweet, with an added pecan crunch – our honey muffins recipe is the teatime treat you’ve been craving. So easy to make at home, our method involves just three easy steps and takes just half an hour from bake to plate. The honey and brown sugar combine to create a delicious treacle taste that runs through the light sponge and is complimented by the rich cherries. We suggest eating when slightly warm for maximum satisfaction.

Ingredients 250g (9oz) self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

110g (just over 4oz) butter

25g (1oz) soft brown sugar

110g (just over 4oz) runny honey

1egg

150ml (1/4pt) milk

100g (4oz) pecans, roughly chopped

100g (4oz) dried cherries

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Place 9 muffin cases in a muffin pan. Sift the flour and baking powder into a large mixing bowl.

Heat the butter gently in a saucepan until melted, then stir in the sugar and honey. Beat the egg and milk together. Make a well in the flour then pour in the honey and butter mixture followed by the beaten egg and milk. Stir the mixture together quickly to mix. It doesn’t matter if there are a few small lumps.

Stir in the pecans and cherries. Divide the mixture equally between the muffin cases, then bake for 20 -25 mins until golden and springy to the touch. Cool on a wire cooling rack.

Top tips for making honey muffins:

Hard honey? The trick to getting it runny again is to place your pot in a jug of warm water and giving it time to melt and liquidise again.

