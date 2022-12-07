Hot smoked salmon crostini recipe

We love the gentle balance of flavours of this classic hot smoked salmon crostini - salmon is a party food favourite...

Hot smoked salmon crostini
It takes just a few simple steps to make these delicious, hot smoked salmon crostini - the perfect party food.

The rich, smoked flavour of the salmon works wonders with the smooth creme fracihe, punchy dill, and zingy capers. It's a treat for the tastebuds. Drizzle in lemon juice before serving. These canapes are best made and eaten on the same day for the freshest flavour and best crostini crunch. 

Ingredients

  • 1tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle
  • baguette, sliced thinly into 16 slices
  • 120g crème fraiche
  • 20g bunch dill, most finely chopped, with a few fronds reserved for garnish
  • 2tbsp capers, roughly chopped
  • Squeeze lemon juice
  • 100g hot smoked salmon, flaked

Method

  1. For the crostini base: Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Put the baguette slices on a baking tray, drizzle with the oil and season. Cook for 10 mins until they are golden and crisp.
  2. For the hot smoked salmon topper: Combine the crème Fraiche, dill, capers, and lemon juice. Spread evenly over the crostini, then top with a flake of salmon and a frond of dill.

Top tips for making hot smoked salmon crostini

This recipe would work just as well with flaked salmon too - the smoked salmon adds a warm flavour to the dish but the pairing of salmon, dill, and creme fraiche works just as well with other cuts of salmon too - especially great for using up leftovers. 

