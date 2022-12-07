It takes just a few simple steps to make these delicious, hot smoked salmon crostini - the perfect party food.

The rich, smoked flavour of the salmon works wonders with the smooth creme fracihe, punchy dill, and zingy capers. It's a treat for the tastebuds. Drizzle in lemon juice before serving. These canapes are best made and eaten on the same day for the freshest flavour and best crostini crunch.

Ingredients

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

baguette, sliced thinly into 16 slices

120g crème fraiche

20g bunch dill, most finely chopped, with a few fronds reserved for garnish

2tbsp capers, roughly chopped

Squeeze lemon juice

100g hot smoked salmon, flaked

Method

For the crostini base: Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Put the baguette slices on a baking tray, drizzle with the oil and season. Cook for 10 mins until they are golden and crisp. For the hot smoked salmon topper: Combine the crème Fraiche, dill, capers, and lemon juice. Spread evenly over the crostini, then top with a flake of salmon and a frond of dill.

Top tips for making hot smoked salmon crostini

This recipe would work just as well with flaked salmon too - the smoked salmon adds a warm flavour to the dish but the pairing of salmon, dill, and creme fraiche works just as well with other cuts of salmon too - especially great for using up leftovers.

