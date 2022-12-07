It takes just a few simple steps to make these delicious, hot smoked salmon crostini - the perfect party food.
The rich, smoked flavour of the salmon works wonders with the smooth creme fracihe, punchy dill, and zingy capers. It's a treat for the tastebuds. Drizzle in lemon juice before serving. These canapes are best made and eaten on the same day for the freshest flavour and best crostini crunch.
Ingredients
- 1tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle
- baguette, sliced thinly into 16 slices
- 120g crème fraiche
- 20g bunch dill, most finely chopped, with a few fronds reserved for garnish
- 2tbsp capers, roughly chopped
- Squeeze lemon juice
- 100g hot smoked salmon, flaked
Method
- For the crostini base: Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Put the baguette slices on a baking tray, drizzle with the oil and season. Cook for 10 mins until they are golden and crisp.
- For the hot smoked salmon topper: Combine the crème Fraiche, dill, capers, and lemon juice. Spread evenly over the crostini, then top with a flake of salmon and a frond of dill.
Top tips for making hot smoked salmon crostini
This recipe would work just as well with flaked salmon too - the smoked salmon adds a warm flavour to the dish but the pairing of salmon, dill, and creme fraiche works just as well with other cuts of salmon too - especially great for using up leftovers.
