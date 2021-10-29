We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thinly sliced roasted potatoes, topped with sweet tomatoes and tasty oregano and basil. These tasty roast potatoes by Two Greedy Italian stars Antonio Carluccio and Gennaro Contaldo makes a wonderfully fresh accompaniment to your roast dinner.

‘Whenever I make this dish the whole house is filled with a wonderful aroma of oregano and basil, transporting me right back to the Mediterranean,’ says Gennaro. ‘This is a wonderful accompaniment to meat or fish dishes and, if you increase the quantities, makes a lovely main course in itself when served with a salad.’

Ingredients 7 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

500g potatoes, thinly sliced

1 tsp dried oregano

salt and freshly ground black pepper

a large handful of basil leaves, roughly torn

300g red onions, sliced

400g cherry tomatoes, halved and deseeded

1 tbsp white wine

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4.

Pour 3 tablespoons of the olive oil into an ovenproof dish or roasting tin. Arrange a layer of the potatoes, sprinkle over a little of the oregano, season with salt and pepper and scatter over some basil leaves. Follow with a layer of onions and tomatoes and a drizzle of the remaining olive oil. Continue with another layer of potatoes and repeat the process until all the vegetables have been added to the dish. Pour over the remaining olive oil and white wine.

Cover with foil and bake in the oven for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and loosen the potatoes from the bottom of the dish with a fork, taking care not to break them. Continue to bake for a further 15–20 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked through. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Italian roast potatoes...

Don't have any white wine to hand? Use an equal amount of vegetable or chicken stock instead.

