Joe Wicks breakfast muffins are packed with apple and carrot and just perfectly served warm as a morning treat.

Bake a batch of Joe Wicks breakfast muffins in just 25 minutes. Unlike our classic apple muffins, these are not just packed with apples but carrots, ground almonds, raisins, and mixed spice too. Topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream cheese with a hint of honey, these breakfast muffins are moreish.

Ingredients 2 medium carrots, grated (130g)

2 medium eating apples, peeled and grated (170g)

100g ground almonds

60g raisins

1½ tsp mixed spice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

75g ricotta

3 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

125g cream cheese

2 tsp honey

Method For this Lean in 15 snack recipe preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 12-hole muffin tin with small muffin cases.

Place all the ingredients apart from 1 teaspoon of the vanilla extract, the cream cheese and the honey in a large bowl and beat with a wooden spoon until fully combined.

Divide the mixture equally among the muffin cases and slide into the oven. Bake the muffins for 25 minutes, by which time they will be cooked through and a little golden on the top. Leave to cool.

While the muffins are cooling, whip together the remaining vanilla extract, cream cheese and honey, adding a splash of water to slacken if needed.

When the muffins are totally cool, spread the cream cheese icing on top.

Top tips for making Joe Wicks breakfast muffins

These will keep well for up to three days in an air tight tin, so why not make a batch to see you through the first half of the week?

Joe says, “These are a great little snack to eat with a cup of tea. I mean, who doesn’t love a muffin? They’ll take 40 minutes to make so why not invite some friends over and enjoy them together?”

