Learn how to make these healthy pancakes by The Body Coach, Joe Wicks. These easy pancakes are made with banana, peanut butter and can be drizzled with maple syrup for a delicious finish.

If you’re looking for something to whip up for Sunday brunch or you’re looking for a pancake recipe that is a little healthier than your average for Pancake Day, then you’ve come to the right place.

Joe Wicks’ Elvis pancakes are flavoured with banana, with a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture and are so simple to make at home too. Joe serves his pancakes with maple syrup and bacon, but you could top yours with more banana, fresh fruit, mixed nuts and seeds to really give these tasty treats a healthy spin.

Ingredients 4 rashers of streaky bacon (120g)

2 small ripe bananas

2 eggs

2 heaped tbsp peanut butter

½ tsp ground cinnamon

big pinch of baking powder

salt

10g butter

drizzle of maple syrup - optional

Method Preheat your grill to maximum. Lay the rashers of bacon on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Slide under the hot grill. Cook for about 4 minutes on each side, or until done to your liking. I like my bacon crispy on the outside but still a little soft.

Meanwhile using a fork, mash the bananas in a bowl into a rough puree. Crack in the eggs, spoon in 1 tablespoon peanut butter, sprinkle in the cinnamon, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Give everything a good stir. Pancake batter sorted.

Melt the butter in a large non-stick frying pan over a low to medium heat. Once bubbling, spoon the batter into the pan to make 4-6 pancakes. Fry the pancakes without moving them for 3 minutes on the first side, or until the batter has set, then flip and fry the pancakes for a further minute on the second side.

While the pancakes are gently frying, mix the remaining peanut butter with ½ tablespoon water in a small bowl. This will loosen it, making it easier to drizzle on the pancakes.

Pile the banana pancakes onto a plate. Top with the bacon, drizzle over the peanut butter along with a little maple syrup, if you like. Gobble down, Elvis-style. Recipe from 30 Day Kick Start Plan by Joe Wicks , available to buy now (Bluebird, £18.99) Photography by Andrew Burton.

Top tip for making Joe Wicks’ Elvis pancakes These pancakes are best made and eaten on the same day. If you have any leftovers you could pop into an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 day. Serve the next day but warming on a low heat in the microwave or in the oven. Finish with your chosen topping and enjoy!

