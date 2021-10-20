We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Complete your Halloween party spread with these skeleton biscuits baked in just 10 minutes.



The kids are going to love making these Halloween cookies by celeb presenter, Kirstie Allsopp. While there might be a few ingredients needed to make up these biscuits, they’re actually really easy to make and ready in just 25 minutes. We’ve used cocoa powder to create a chocolatey biscuit and filling as it’s the ultimate sweet ingredient. You could also swap this out for flour and a dash of food colouring to make biscuits in a whole range of colours.

Ingredients For the biscuit:

150g butter

150g brown sugar

175g (6oz) condensed milk

1 egg

150g plain flour

115g (4oz) self raising flour

30g (1oz) cocoa powder

For the filling:

115g (4oz) icing sugar

85g (3oz) butter

11Ž2tbsp cocoa powder

You will also need

Biscuit cutters or card and scissors to make your own skeleton trace

Ready made white icing (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line two baking sheets with parchment.

Beat the butter, sugar and condensed milk together until creamy. Add the egg (don’t worry if it looks like its curdling), beat well and then add the flours and cocoa powder. Cover in cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Roll the dough out on a well-floured surface to the thickness of a pound coin. Cut shapes out – we made our own skeleton shape but you can make whatever shapes you like.

Transfer the biscuit shapes to the trays and bake for about 10 minutes, depending on size. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Beat the filling ingredients and use to sandwich the biscuits together. Ice the tops of the biscuits, if you like, with white icing.

Top tips for making skeleton biscuits:

When it comes to biscuits, it's best to use your hands to mix the ingredients together. Hands work the dough less and make it easier to shape the dough into your preferred shape.

