Minced lamb meatballs on kebab sticks, cooked in delicious Greek herbs and spices.

These lamb kebabs are like just like meatballs. Made from minced lamb, bulked up with white breadcrumbs and spiced up with cumin, coriander and a kick of hot tabasco sauce. They are quick and easy to make, and really cheap to – in fact you can bring in this recipe at under £1 per head. It makes a great weekend lunch if you’re eating outside in the sunshine, and you can have it on the table in less than half and hour.

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

Ingredients 250g minced lamb

50g white breadcrumbs

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Dash of Tabasco sauce

1 level tsp ground coriander

1 level tsp ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 mini pitta bread, to serve

For the dressing:

½ x 200g carton Greek yogurt

¼ of a cucumber, chopped

Method Place the minced lamb in a bowl and add the other ingredients and mix well. Divide the mixture into 12 and shape each into a ball.

Thread the balls onto skewers. Cook the lamb balls under a hot grill for 10-15 mins, turning them occasionally so they cook through.

To make the dressing: Tip the yogurt into a bowl and stir in the cucumber and seasoning.

Warm the pitta bread before serving. Slit open the bread and fill each with 3 balls of lamb and spoon on some of the dressing. Alternatively, serve the lamb still on the skewers with the pitta bread and dressing. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tips for making lamb kebabs

For extra spice, serve with pickled chillies to add an authentic Greek touch to your pitta meal.