We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This lentil and bacon soup is a luxurious lunch-time treat.

Silky, creamy and comforting – this lentil and bacon soup recipe will warm you up on a brisk winter day. The rich salty bacon flavour works wonders with the soft texture of the lentils, which are packed with protein and fibre, helping you to feel fuller for longer. This hearty low-fat soup takes just an hour to slow cook, allowing the two flavours to marry together perfectly.

Watch how to make Lentil and bacon soup

Ingredients 2 tbsp sunflower oil

6 rashers smoked streaky bacon

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced

200g (7oz) red lentils

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 vegetable stock cube

2 tbsps chopped fresh parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Crusty bread, to serve

Method Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add the bacon, onion and carrots and cook over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 7-10 minutes, or until the bacon has started to turn golden and the vegetables have softened. Add the lentils to the pan and stir well. Add the chopped tomatoes and 1.5 litres (2½ pints) boiling water, and stir in stock cube. Bring to the boil, cover, and then simmer the soup gently for about 1 hour, or until the lentils and vegetables are tender.

Remove the pan from the heat and leave the soup to cool slightly. Purée the soup with the parsley, and add seasoning to taste. If the soup is too thick, a little extra boiling water can be added.

Reheat the soup for serving in mugs, with crusty bread.

Tips for making lentil and bacon soup:

To save time (and washing up), this soup needn't be puréed, but can be left slightly chunky - just make sure it's cooked for long enough, so that the lentils are very tender. If the soup isn't going to be pureed, ensure that both the bacon and onion are finely chopped.

You might also like…