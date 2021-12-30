We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A chunky, soul-soothing homemade soup packed with fresh spring veg.

This spring vegetable soup is so quick and simple to make. There’s no blending required – you just serve it as a fragrance broth packed with chunky vegetables. This recipe serves four but you can multiply the quantities if necessary. That way, you can create batches and keep it in the fridge to eat over the course of a working week – one of our great low calorie lunch ideas. It’s also a brilliant way to increase the number of portions of fresh vegetables you eat each day. Garnish with fresh mint leaves to give it a vibrant, green taste, and serve with a crusty roll.

Ingredients 1 litre hot vegetable

1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped

100g Chantenay or baby carrots, trimmed and halved lengthways

1 stick celery, finely sliced

4 baby leeks, trimmed and chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced

250g baby new potatoes, quartered

100g fresh or frozen peas

3-4 heads baby pak choi or spring greens

About 12 mint leaves

Method Bring the stock to the boil in a large pan. Add the onion, carrots, celery, leeks and garlic. Return to the boil, then add the potatoes. Simmer for 12-15 mins, until just tender.

Add the peas, then put the pak choi on top, so it’s just below the level of the stock, and simmer for another 5 mins.

Spoon into warm bowls and garnish with the mint, roughly chopped.

Top tip for spring vegetable soup

As long as you're not cooking for vegetarians, you can swap the vegetable stock for chicken stock, which will give it a deeper flavour.

