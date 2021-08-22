Preheat the oven to 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4.

Place the black beans , cocoa, oats, rice flour, baking powder, eggs, almond milk, maple syrup and a pinch of salt into the large bowl of a food processor. Blitz everything together for 3 – 4 minutes; you really want it to be as smooth as possible. Stop blitzing occasionally and scrape the mixture down the sides of the bowl to incorporate everything.

Stir through the chopped chocolate and transfer to a 20cm square cake tin lined with non-stick baking paper. Gently level the mixture out and pop it into the oven to bake for 20 minutes.

Check to see if it is done by using a cocktail stick or skewer inserted into the centre – if it comes out clean, then the cake is done. If it still has batter on it, return the cake to the oven for another 3-4 minutes before checking again.

Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the tin before using the baking paper to help lift it out. Remove the baking paper and place the cake on a wire rack to fully cool.