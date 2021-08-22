These sweet black bean brownies by Lisa Riley are just 187 calories per brownie square.
Packed with protein thanks to the black beans, these rich brownies are made with rolled oats, brown rice flour, and almond milk making them a little healthier than a classic chocolate brownie recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 x 400g tin black beans, drained and rinsed
- 50g cocoa powder
- 50g rolled oats
- 50g brown rice flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 4 large eggs
- 4 tbsp almond milk
- 6 tbsp maple syrup
- 50g dark chocolate (90%)
- Pinch of salt
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4.
Place the black beans , cocoa, oats, rice flour, baking powder, eggs, almond milk, maple syrup and a pinch of salt into the large bowl of a food processor. Blitz everything together for 3 – 4 minutes; you really want it to be as smooth as possible. Stop blitzing occasionally and scrape the mixture down the sides of the bowl to incorporate everything.
Stir through the chopped chocolate and transfer to a 20cm square cake tin lined with non-stick baking paper. Gently level the mixture out and pop it into the oven to bake for 20 minutes.
Check to see if it is done by using a cocktail stick or skewer inserted into the centre – if it comes out clean, then the cake is done. If it still has batter on it, return the cake to the oven for another 3-4 minutes before checking again.
Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the tin before using the baking paper to help lift it out. Remove the baking paper and place the cake on a wire rack to fully cool.
Once it has cooled down to room temperature, you can slice it into nine portions. These brownies are also great for the freezer, which makes it a very handy snack.
Lose Weight for Life by Lisa Riley is available now, published by Michael Joseph, Trade Paperback, £16.99.
Top tips for making black bean brownies
For a different texture and flavour swap the black beans for the same amount of other beans instead like kidney, cannellini, or butter beans.
You might also like…
Peanut butter brownies
Vegan brownies
Gluten free brownies