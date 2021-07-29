We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This low calorie macaroni cheese is one of our favourite low calorie meals as it’s just 339 calories per serving.

In this low calorie macaroni cheese recipe, full-fat ingredients are swapped for low or reduced-fat options instead including low fat spread, semi-skimmed milk, and reduced-fat cheese. This dish doesn’t shy away from flavour however as it’s infused with a kick of mustard and fresh tomato slices. A crisp golden coating of cheese makes this dish irresistible.

Ingredients 300g macaroni

50g low-fat spread

1 small onion, finely chopped

50g plain flour

600ml (1 pint) semi-skimmed milk

100g reduced fat Cheddar cheese, grated

1tspn English mustard

Ground black pepper

2 tomatoes, sliced

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C, fan oven 170°C, Gas Mark 5

Cook the macaroni in a large saucepan of boiling water for 8-10 mins, or according to pack instructions, until tender.

Meanwhile, melt the low-fat spread in a large saucepan and cook the onion for 3-4 mins until softened, but not brown. Remove from the heat and stir in the flour. Return to the heat and cook gently for about 1 min, stirring, until the mixture has a sandy texture.

Remove from the heat and add the milk a little at a time, stirring it in to blend. Heat, stirring constantly, until thickened and smooth. Remove from the heat and add about two thirds of the cheese and the mustard. Season with some pepper.

Drain the cooked pasta thoroughly and stir it into the hot cheese sauce. Tip the mixture into a baking dish with a capacity of about 1.2 litres (2 pints), or use individual serving dishes. Top with the sliced tomatoes and sprinkle the reserved cheese over the surface. Bake for 15-20 mins until piping hot, then serve.

Top tips for making low calorie macaroni cheese

Use tubular pasta, like penne or rigatoni instead of macaroni and take care not to overcook it - it needs to have a little 'bite'. Instead of tomatoes you could have a layer of sliced leeks, courgettes and peppers, lightly boiled in water to soften them.

