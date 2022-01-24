We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your kids love helping out in the kitchen this is the perfect pancake recipe for them.

These buttermilk blueberry pancakes are perfect for making with little ones – even toddlers can have a go. We’ve split the recipe down into steps children will be able to manage. The rest will probably need mum or dad to work a little magic. We find step three – plopping the blueberries into the batter – is a favourite bit even with very young children. Obviously a chefs hat is required, and possibly some blueberry testing along the way. This is a great Pancake Day recipe, but there’s no need to save it for then – really it works for any weekend breakfast. If you want a more grown up take, check out our classic blueberry pancakes recipe.

Ingredients ½ vanilla pod

1 egg

225g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

300ml milk

75g sugar

25g butter, melted

150g blueberries

Honey, to serve

Method Mum or Dad and child : Weigh and prepare the ingredients for the pancakes together.

Mum or Dad : Split the vanilla pod and scrape the seeds from the inside. Melt the butter.

Child : Crack the egg into the bowl and pour the prepared ingredients into the bowl. Stir with a wooden spoon. Gently stir in the butter and blueberries.

Mum or Dad :: Heat a large non-stick frying pan and grease lightly with oil. Drop large tablespoons of mixture into the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Child: Carefully flip each pancake over with a spatula. Cook until golden. Put two or three on a plate and drizzle over honey before eating.

Top tips for buttermilk blueberry pancakes

Don't discard that precious vanilla pod. Keep it in a jar of caster sugar and it will flavour it to make vanilla sugar.

Fussy eaters might find whole blueberries too much, but cutting them into quarters - or even smaller, can make them more palatable. Feel free to use whatever fruit your children prefer though. Any berries or chunks of peeled apple work well.

