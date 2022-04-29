We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Crisp edges, squidgy middles and little chunks of malty bites – these are very more-ish treats.

These Malteser biscuits make a brilliant recipe for cooking with kids. Not just because it’s easy to do, but because we find young bakers get especially excited by using chocolate snacks in cooking. We’ve added the bits into the step-by-step that are especially easy to for little helpers to do, even for the very young. Crushing the Maltesers and shaping the biscuits are always popular jobs. The recipe makes about 12-14 biscuits and with a nice speedy baking time (15 minutes or less), your little helpers won’t need to wait around to long to see the fruits of their labours.

Ingredients 125g unsalted butter, softened

100g caster sugar

100g soft light brown sugar

1 large egg

250g self-raising flour

25g malt drinking powder, such as Horlicks

121g Maltesers pouch

Method Preheat the oven to 170ºC/325ºF/Gas mark 3. Line 2-3 baking trays with baking paper, or you can use one baking tray and bake the cookies in batches.

Ask your child to turn the Maltesers into crumbs. To do this, place them into a freezer bag or sandwich bag and seal it shut, making sure that all the air is out of the bag. Your child can now use a rolling pin to crush the Maltesers. Place the Malteser crumbs to one side, for now.

Put the soft butter into a large mixing bowl; add in the caster sugar and soft light brown sugar. Use an electric whisk to beat the ingredients together. Keep whisking until the butter and sugars combine and the mixture becomes light and fluffy. It’s fine to use a wooden spoon instead of an electric whisk but be sure that the butter is very soft as it will take quite a bit of effort.

Crack the egg into the creamed mixture and whisk again to combine.

Add the flour, malt drinking powder and crushed Maltesers to the mixture and this time use a wooden spoon or spatula to mix everything together. The mixture will seem on the dry side to start with but don’t worry; it will come together, just keep stirring.

Your child can now use their hands to gather up handfuls of cookie dough, each about the size of a golf ball. Next they need to roll the dough between their hands to shape into a rough ball and then place on to the lined baking trays. Don’t be tempted to press the dough down; just leave it as it is.

Place the baking trays into the oven for 14-16 minutes, depending on the size of your cookies. Smaller cookies will of course cook faster than larger ones. The cookies should remain pale, with only the slightest hint of colour and will still feel soft when you remove them from the oven.

Leave them to firm up on the baking tray for about 5 minutes. Once the cookies are firm enough to move, transfer them over to a wire rack to cool completely.

Top tip for making these Maltesers biscuits

If you're making these yourself, you can save a bit of time by whizzing up the Maltesers in a food processor, instead of crushing them by hand.

They will keep well, stored in Tupperware or a biscuit tin for 3-4 days.

