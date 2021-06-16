We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mango and coconut pair perfectly together in this mango cupcakes recipe. Prepare these cupcakes in just 10 minutes.

The juicy mango really adds a fresh flavour and moist texture to these mango cupcakes. Textured with desiccated coconut, these tropical cupcakes are bursting with a fruity taste. A simple buttercream completes this cupcake recipe.

Ingredients 4oz softened unsalted butter

4oz caster sugar

2 eggs

4oz self rasing flour

1tsp baking powder

1oz desiccated coconut

1 mango chopped

For the buttercream:

4oz unsalted butter, softened

4oz icing sugar

Mango or raspberry puree (optional)

Desiccated coconut, toasted coconut strips, dried or fresh mango (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4 and line a 12 hole muffin tray with cases. Beat the butter, sugar and eggs in a bowl until light and fluffy.

Add the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Mix in chopped mango, reserving some for decoration.

Spoon the mixture into the muffin cases. Pop in the oven and bake for 25 minutes. Remove and allow to cool on a wire rack.

For the buttercream, beat the butter for a few minutes until soft and add in the icing sugar.

Pipe or spread buttercream onto the cooled cupcakes. Decorate with reserved mango or dried mango strips, desiccated or toasted coconut.

Top tips for making mango cupcakes

If you’re not a fan of coconut, try this recipe with ground almonds instead and decorate with flaked almonds. Store in an airtight container for up to two days.

