Top these Oreo cupcakes with a rich creamy Oreo buttercream made from just four ingredients; Oreos, butter, icing sugar, and milk.

If you like Oreos, you’re going to love these delicious Oreo cupcakes. Prepared in just 15 minutes, these cookies and cream cupcakes are easy. Finish these cupcakes with an Oreo on top of each cupcake and serve. This cupcake recipe takes just 20 minutes to bake.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

8-10 Oreos

40g softened butter or margarine

120g caster sugar

120g self-raising flour

120ml milk

1 egg

For the buttercream:

4 – 5 Oreos

50g softened butter

150g icing sugar

3tsp milk

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Fill a muffin tin with 6 to 8 cupcake cases.

Place the chocolate cream biscuits into a food processor and blitz until they become fine crumbs.

In a mixing bowl cream together the butter and sugar. Sift the flour and add mix into the butter and sugar. Mix until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Beat in the egg. Add the milk and mix until just combined. Fold in the chocolate biscuit crumbs. Fill each cupcake case two thirds full.

Bake for 15 to 20 mins or until a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool fully.

To make the buttercream, start by blitzing the chocolate biscuits to a fine crumb in the food processor. Beat the butter until smooth and gradually add the icing sugar.

Add the milk if needed to loosen the mixture and fold through the biscuit crumbs. Smooth or pipe the buttercream over the cakes.

Top tips for making Oreo cupcakes

You can decorate these cupcakes with sprinkle-dipped Oreos just like our Oreo birthday cake recipe.

Try this recipe with other cream biscuits too like Bourbons, Jammy Dodgers, or Custard Creams.

