These mango muffins are low in sugar but high in flavour.

Our mango muffins recipe is the perfect summer bake. Juicy and tropical, the mango pieces and fresh fruit juices bring a natural sweetness to the batter, meaning less sugar is needed overall. Our recipe gives you 12 tasty treats that are ready in 35 minutes. Finish off with the drizzling of the delicious passion fruit icing and enjoy.

Ingredients 200g dried mango pieces - chopped

300ml freshly squeezed orange or clementine juice

1 large egg

75g (3oz) unsalted butter, melted

325g (11½ oz) self-raising wholemeal flour

1tbsp baking powder

2 passion fruit

90g (3½ oz) icing sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F, gas mark 6). Line a 12-section muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

Put the mango pieces and 200ml (7fl oz) of the fruit juice in a saucepan.

Heat until the juice bubbles around the edges then reduce the heat, cover and cook gently for 5 mins. Leave to cool.

Blend the mango and juice in a food processor or blender until puréed but with some pieces of fruit remaining. Turn into a bowl and beat in the egg, butter and remaining juice.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl, tipping in the grains left in the sieve. Add the mango mixture and stir gently with a large metal spoon until only just combined.

Divide among the paper cases and bake for about 15 mins until risen and golden. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool for 15 mins.

Halve the passion fruit and scoop the pulp into a small bowl. Add the icing sugar and stir until mixed. Drizzle the icing over the muffins and serve warm or cold.

Top tips for making mango muffins:

Make sure you allow time for the muffins to cool before adding the icing. If too hot, the cakes are more likely to crumble and break when the icing is applied.

