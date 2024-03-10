These marbled Easter biscuits take 30 minutes to prepare and the decoration is easy once you know our simple method.

If you’ve browsed our Easter cake ideas but would prefer something quicker and easier to make, biscuits are always a great option. Bake the biscuits ahead and then set up a few decoration stations on the kitchen table so you can sit down with the kids and have a fun afternoon of decorating.

Ingredients

225g cold unsalted butter, diced

375g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

75g cornflour

1⁄2tsp salt

125g golden caster sugar

2 medium eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

Zest 1 lemon

For the icing:

3 medium egg whites

500g icing sugar, sifted

1-2tsp lemon juice

3 different food colourings of your choice

You will need:

Easter-themed cookie cutters in various sizes

2-3 large baking trays lined with baking paper

Piping bag fitted with a fine writing nozzle (optional)

Method

In a food processor, pulse the butter, flour, cornflour and salt to the consistency of fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar and pulse again to combine. Beat the eggs, vanilla and lemon zest together, then add to the food processor with the motor running until the dough comes together. Turn out and bring together into a smooth dough, then roll between 2 sheets of baking paper to a 4mm thickness. Chill for 30 mins. Use your chosen cookie cutters to cut out as many shapes as you can, then arrange on the lined trays, spaced well apart. Gather the offcuts, re-roll and repeat. Chill the biscuits for 30 mins. Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan, Gas 4). Bake the biscuits for 12-15 mins, until they are a light golden colour. Cool on the trays. You may need to do this in batches if your oven is not big enough or you don’t have enough trays. When the biscuits are almost completely cool, prepare the icing. Mix the egg whites, icing sugar and lemon juice together in a large bowl. Divide between 3 bowls. Colour a few tbsp icing from each bowl in a separate small bowl, then drizzle through the white icing to marble. Dip the biscuits in the icing, allowing the excess to drip off, then set aside to dry (at least 4 hrs or overnight).

Top tips for making marbled Easter biscuits

To add even more detail to your biscuits, reserve a portion of the white icing and add more icing sugar so that it’s thicker. Transfer to a piping bag and once the biscuits are completely dry, pipe decorative patterns on top.

Is powdered sugar icing the same as royal icing? Royal icing powder has egg white powder added to the icing sugar. In our recipe, we use regular icing powder and combine it with egg whites instead. We haven’t tested a vegan alternative but lots of recipes use aquafaba, or chickpea water, instead of egg whites.

Can you flavour royal icing? Using lemon juice as the liquid in royal icing will add a subtle flavour. You can also use vanilla extract or a little gin for a boozy twist. If you still want the icing to have a bright white colour, it’s important that whatever liquid flavouring you use has a light pale colour.

Jessica Ransom Food Writer “Save on the washing up and create multi-coloured marble biscuits instead. Start by just adding one colour to your white icing, then build it up with more colours and you’ll create pretty patterns. No two biscuits will be the same, which is fun!”

