Topped with a vibrant pink strawberry milkshake frosting, the kids are going to love these quirky strawberry milkshake cupcakes.

It takes just 20 minutes to prepare a batch of these deliciously sweet strawberry milkshake cupcakes. Perfect served as part of a kids’ party food spread, these cupcakes are finished with a cream cheese frosting. The cupcake sponges have a deep beetroot colour created by mixing violet and red food coloring paste together along with cocoa.

Ingredients 150g unsalted butter

300g golden caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

3 large eggs, separated

284ml carton buttermilk

2tbsp bright red gel food colour

1tsp violet gel food colour

250g plain flour

30g cornflour

2tbsp cocoa

1tsp white wine vinegar

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

For the frosting

125g unsalted butter

225g icing sugar, sieved

4tbsp instant strawberry milkshake powder

1 drop pink food colouring paste

280g full-fat cream cheese

Method Heat the oven to 180°C. Pop the cupcake cases into muffin trays.

Cream together the butter and sugar, beating until pale and fluffy. Gradually whisk in the vanilla extract and the egg yolks.

Pour the buttermilk into a jug and stir in the red and violet food colouring. (You need plenty for a strong beetroot colour.)

Sift together the flour, cornflour and cocoa. Fold in half the dry ingredients and half the buttermilk. Mix until just combined. Repeat with the rest of the flour mixture and buttermilk.

Whisk the egg whites until stiffly peaking. Mix the vinegar and bicarbonate of soda together. Gradually fold into the cake mixture with the egg whites. Use an ice-cream scoop to evenly divide mixture between 15 cupcake cases. Bake for 30 mins, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool in tins for 10 mins, then turn the cakes on to cooling racks to cool completely.

Put the butter in a processor and blend to soften. Add the icing sugar, milkshake powder and pink colouring paste. Blend until smoothly combined.

Add the cream cheese and just mix for 5-10 seconds (don’t keep the motor running longer than necessary).

Spread the milkshake frosting over each cupcake. Pop toppers on to decorate.

Top tips for making strawberry milkshake cupcakes

This recipe would work just as well with other milkshake flavours too. Try chocolate, vanilla, or banana. Top the cupcakes with grated chocolate, or fresh pieces of chopped banana.

This recipe is so simple, it’s one of our favourite easy baking recipes for kids.

