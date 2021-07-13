We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Mexican stuffed chicken with red rice is ready in just 30 minutes; 5 minutes of prep and 25 minutes in the oven.

Jalapeños, coriander, spinach, and cheese are chopped together to form a paste, which is then stuffed into each chicken breast before cooking. The paste can be made well in advance, just store it in the fridge until needed. The red rice is flavoured with peppers, Mexican seasoning, chopped tomatoes, and chicken stock.

Ingredients 3tbsp sliced jalapeño peppers

Good handful chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish

25g spinach, chopped

100g Lancashire cheese, crumbled

4 chicken breasts

200ml chicken stock

1tsp olive oil

2 green peppers, chopped

150g basmati rice

2tsp Mexican spice seasoning

2x400g cans tomatoes

Method Preheat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Chop the jalapeños, coriander, spinach and cheese, and mix together to form a coarse paste. Chill in the fridge until needed.

With a sharp knife, make an incision in the plump side of each chicken breast to form a pocket. Stuff 1tbsp of the spinach mix into each of the pockets and secure with a cocktail stick. Put into a deep baking dish.

Pour the stock over the chicken and scatter with the leftover filling. Bake for 25 mins until cooked through.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a pan and cook the peppers for 4-5 mins until just softened. Tip in the rice and Mexican seasoning, and fry for 2 mins. Pour over the canned tomatoes and stock from the chicken dish, then bring to the boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook for 12 mins until cooked through.

Remove the cocktail sticks from the chicken and serve with the rice and peppers, plus some extra coriander scattered over the top.

Top tips for making Mexican stuffed chicken with red rice

This recipe would work just as well with chicken thighs or wings. Just adjust the cooking time accordingly.

