Microwave chocolate pudding recipe

(1302 ratings)

You can get great results from a microwave chocolate pudding and this recipe proves just how easy it can be. Just like a steamed pudding but ready in a little over a quarter of an hour.

Microwave chocolate puddings decorated with icing sugar
(Image credit: getty / alpaksoy)
Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time3 mins (may need an extra 1 min)
Total Time15 mins (including standing time)
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

A brilliantly easy pudding that looks as good as if it had been oven-baked.

This microwave chocolate pudding is so easy to make and uses a lot of ingredients that you probably have around the house anyway. Don't be fooled into thinking that because it's microwaved, it won't be as good - it's really tasty! This recipe serves four people, each with an individual pudding of their own. In fact it's so speedy that if you have the ingredients to hand, you can whip it up after your main course as a last-minute pud. Serve the pudding straight away so they're still warm. You can turn them out and simply dust them with icing sugar, or keep them in the ramekin pots and serve with some fresh cream.

Ingredients

  • 125g (4½ oz) butter
  • 75g (3oz) light muscavado sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 200g (7oz) dark chocolate, melted
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 100ml (3½ fl oz) double cream
  • 25g (1oz) plain flour
  • ¼ tsp baking powder
  • 75g (3oz) white chocolate, chopped

Method

  1. To make this steamed pudding (opens in new tab), melt the dark chocolate in the microwave on medium heat for a minute or two, checking regularly.
  2. Cream together the butter and sugar, then gradually add the eggs, melted chocolate, vanilla and cream.
  3. Fold in the flour, baking powder and white chocolate. Divide the mixture between four buttered ramekins.
  4. Cover with clingfilm and microwave on high for 3-4 mins. Remove from microwave, pierce clingfilm and leave for a couple of mins. Turn out and serve with cream.

Top tip for making this microwave chocolate pudding

Take care not to overheat the dark chocolate when it's in the microwave - check regularly.

Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

