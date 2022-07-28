GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A brilliantly easy pudding that looks as good as if it had been oven-baked.

This microwave chocolate pudding is so easy to make and uses a lot of ingredients that you probably have around the house anyway. Don't be fooled into thinking that because it's microwaved, it won't be as good - it's really tasty! This recipe serves four people, each with an individual pudding of their own. In fact it's so speedy that if you have the ingredients to hand, you can whip it up after your main course as a last-minute pud. Serve the pudding straight away so they're still warm. You can turn them out and simply dust them with icing sugar, or keep them in the ramekin pots and serve with some fresh cream.

Ingredients

125g (4½ oz) butter

75g (3oz) light muscavado sugar

2 eggs

200g (7oz) dark chocolate, melted

1 tsp vanilla

100ml (3½ fl oz) double cream

25g (1oz) plain flour

¼ tsp baking powder

75g (3oz) white chocolate, chopped

Method

To make this steamed pudding (opens in new tab) , melt the dark chocolate in the microwave on medium heat for a minute or two, checking regularly. Cream together the butter and sugar, then gradually add the eggs, melted chocolate, vanilla and cream. Fold in the flour, baking powder and white chocolate. Divide the mixture between four buttered ramekins. Cover with clingfilm and microwave on high for 3-4 mins. Remove from microwave, pierce clingfilm and leave for a couple of mins. Turn out and serve with cream.

Top tip for making this microwave chocolate pudding

Take care not to overheat the dark chocolate when it's in the microwave - check regularly.

